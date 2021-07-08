Cancel
Scenes From a Marriage

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo walls were punched in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, but … but … there is a dramatic table kick destined for an ankle sprain. Starring the wildly good-looking duo Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, the divorce drama is adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 series of the same name, which follows the slow disintegration of a nouveau riche couple (one of whom is, of course, a divorce lawyer) with a young daughter. It honestly might be more depressing to watch unfold than “Requiem for a Tuesday.” Scenes From a Marriage will premiere on HBO in September.

