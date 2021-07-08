Marvel's What If...? Funko Pops Unveiled

Marvel Easter Eggs were all over Black Widow and one of the writers revealed how they decide how to make them. Eric Pearson joined the Phase Zero podcast here on ComicBook.com to talk about the long-awaited MCU feature. The movie had a lot to chew on for fans of the series. Pearson says that some of the nods come naturally, while some come from unexpected moments with the creative team. One cool note from the conversation was how the writer weighs including some of the more obscure members of the entire Marvel landscape. (Basically, a game of, will Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios need this character later.) It’s all very thoughtful stuff and you can read his comments right here down below.