Marvel's What If...? Funko Pops Unveiled

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops.

comicbook.com

