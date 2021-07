Fans throughout the UK have been reacting to the news that RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning much sooner than they had anticipated.Yesterday (July 19), details were released of the show’s forthcoming third season, which will once again air on BBC Three.“This autumn, release the queens,” a post from the UK RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account read, confirming that the show will arrive in just a few months time.It continued: “It’s official, @BBCThree’s #DragRaceUK is ru-turning this year!”A teaser video hinting at the show’s new arrivals was shared along with a further tweet promising that more season three “ru-revels” would...