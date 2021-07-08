CBS' NCIS: Hawaii Just Cast An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star And More

NCIS: New Orleans fans were shocked when it was announced, back in February, that the Season 7 finale would actually be the series finale. Now that the show has wrapped, they're probably hoping to be able to see the actors who played some of their favorite characters again soon, and all of those viewers are in luck when it comes to CCH Pounder, who played coroner Dr. Loretta Wade for the entire run of the drama. Pounder has now signed on for her first role since the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans.