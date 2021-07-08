Man charged, denied bond in the aftermath of Detroit Fire Department Lt.'s shooting death

(Bill Oxford/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich.) On Thursday, Terell Josey was charged on multiple counts in the aftermath of the deadly shooting of Detroit Fire Department Lt. Frank Dombrowski earlier in the week, Click On Detroit reports.

Josey, 27, is facing the following charges:

One count of open murder

One count of possession of a felony firearm

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

On Monday, Dombrowski was shot to death at a gas station in Troy after reportedly getting into a road rage altercation involving Josey.

According to police, after Dombrowski and Josey's vehicle, being driven by an unidentified woman, got into a traffic altercation, both vehicles pulled into a Shell gas station on Rochester Road at East Wattles Road.

The two men then began to engage in a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting.

Surveillance video from the gas station reportedly captured Josey firing three shots at Dombrowski's upper torso.

Initially, Josey and the driver of the Jeep fled the scene, but later turned themselves in to authorities early Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, Josey was arraigned and denied bond.

Anyone with more information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.