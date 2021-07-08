Murder, manslaughter and fraud all saw increase in Washington in 2020, crime report shows

(Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) According to a crime report released Wednesday by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, murder, manslaughter and fraud were on the rise in 2020 in Washington, King 5 reports.

WASPC said the report was compiled using crime and arrest data from contributing law enforcement agencies across Washington and is intended to give communities information about crime in their area.

There was an overall increase in Group A offenses in 2020. Group A offenses are crimes against people, property and society. In 2020 there were 495,984 Group A offenses reported, compared to 463,055 in 2019, for an 7.1% overall increase.

Murders saw a 46.6% increase, with 302 in 2020 compared to 206 in 2019. Manslaughter went up 100%, with 34 in 2020 compared to 17 in 2019.

Fraud offenses experienced the biggest increase, with 59,134 reported in 2020, compared to 25,562 in 2019. WASPC said this was in part due to fraudulent unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Property crime also increased by 13.8% and represents the largest portion of all crime reported at 73.7%.

While murder and manslaughter increased, violent crime overall decreased by 3.6%. It represented 19.9% of all crimes reported in 2020.

Domestic violence incidents also saw a rise, with 59,289 reported in 2020 and 56,532 in 2019.

Hate crimes saw a decrease from 559 incidents in 2019 to 468 in 2020.

The report also noted that crimes were most frequently reported in August and least frequently reported in April.