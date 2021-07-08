The Department of Education announced the approval of South Dakota’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plans and distributed remaining ESSER funds to them

Rapid City, S.D. – According to the statement, the State is receiving more than $381 million in ESSER funds.

The officials say that the approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $127 million.

The Rapid City school district will receive a total of $40.1 million.

States are using federal pandemic resources to support safe in-person instruction and meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students, with a focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic.