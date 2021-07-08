Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

The Department of Education announced the approval of South Dakota’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plans and distributed remaining ESSER funds to them

By Frank Lauby
Posted by 
Rapid City Daily
Rapid City Daily
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18X4eI_0arH7t6K00

Rapid City, S.D. – According to the statement, the State is receiving more than $381 million in ESSER funds.

The officials say that the approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $127 million.

The Rapid City school district will receive a total of $40.1 million.

States are using federal pandemic resources to support safe in-person instruction and meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students, with a focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Rapid City Daily

Rapid City Daily

Rapid City, SD
8K+
Followers
72
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Rapid City Daily is known for digging beneath the headlines to bring readers the whole story. While some newspapers seem to publish shorter and shorter stories, Rapid City Daily puts each story in context. From the beginning, we have sought to be the “choice of smart newspaper readers.”

 https://rapidcitydaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Education
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary School#Mental Health#Esser#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsNBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Posted by
CBS News

China rejects WHO's terms for more study of COVID-19's origins

Beijing — China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was "rather taken aback" by the call for a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy