Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Why ransomware attacks are on the rise — and what can be done to stop them

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A slew of disruptive ransomware attacks have rattled the U.S., including the recent massive breach of software company Kaseya, and a reported attempted hack on the Republican National Committee. In the aftermath, both the corporate sector and U.S. government officials are scrambling to address how Congress and individual businesses should handle the growing threat.

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Grimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Infrastructure Security#Data Breach#Fbi#Congress#Vsa#Colonial Pipeline#Jbs#Russian#American#Solarwinds#Microsoft#Senate#Cybercriminials#Cybersecurity Ventures#Defense#Inst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TechnologyHarvard Health

What Companies Need to Know About Modern Ransomware Attacks and How to Respond

Antonia M. Apps and Adam Fee are partners and Matthew Laroche is special counsel at Milbank LLP. This post is based on their Milbank memorandum. Ransomware is an escalating and evolving cybersecurity threat facing organizations around the world. In 2020, ransomware attacks increased seven-fold by year end, with over 17,000 devices detecting ransomware each day. [1] As an added challenge, ransomware is more sophisticated than ever before with modern variants designed to inflict immense damage and perpetrators demanding higher payouts. In the past few months alone, ransomware has caused catastrophic disruptions to the business activities of, among others, Colonial Pipeline, food processing giant JBS USA Holdings Inc., and Ireland’s national health care system. [2] Successful attacks cost businesses millions of dollars, including disruption to business, personnel cost, device cost, network cost, lost opportunity, reputational harm, and a potential payment of a ransom. [3] Cybercriminals are demanding and making more and more money, with the average ransomware payout per event growing from approximately $115,000 in 2018 to more than $300,000 in 2020; and the highest ransom paid more than doubling from $5 million between 2015 and 2019 to $11 million in 2021. [4] Governments, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies have taken notice, with companies facing pressure to effectively prepare for and respond to ransomware attacks. [5]
Public SafetyZDNet

Ransomware: How banks and credit unions can secure their data from attacks

As ransomware attacks surge across various industries, how should banks and credit unions protect their data, their customers' data, and their reputation? ZDNet caught up with Steve Bomberger, head of SEI IT Services, to learn more about how banks and credit unions can avoid ransomware attacks and why they should pay close attention to what's going on in the ransomware world right now.
Public SafetyPicayune Item

Ransomware Attacks Target Companies and Consumers Alike: Having Paper and Offline Backups Can Reduce Harms and Risks

Ransomware attacks are making headlines with worrisome frequency. In May, 45% of the fuel supply for the east coast of the United States was disrupted when cybercriminals took Colonial Pipeline’s computer network hostage. This latest digital exploit, which created massive commercial and consumer havoc, was international news. Missing from most reporting, however, were the facts that consumers are increasingly targeted as well – and simple steps like maintaining paper and offline backups of important records can greatly reduce the devastation.
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Study Shows Ransomware Attacks Have Long Term Effects, Can Be Avoided

Keeper Security released a report on the fallout from ransomware attacks that found companies having to deal with multiple negative effects following the attacks including productivity, budgets, reputation, and security posture. But most importantly, the Keeper Security study found that the post-attack security implementations put in place by these companies could have prevented most of the attacks that took place.
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Cyber-attacks: what is hybrid warfare and why is it such a threat?

Washington and Moscow are engaged in a war of words over a spate of ransomware attacks against organisations and businesses in the US and other countries. These increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks represent a new type of warfare aimed at disorganising and even destroying a nation's economy. This has been called "hybrid...
LifestyleHotel Online

What Hoteliers Can Learn From the Biggest Global Ransomware Attack on Record

The article below references ongoing data protection events; details may change as new information becomes available. Sometimes, the biggest threats in life are the ones that we cannot see – especially in a primarily digital world that offers frequent opportunities for anonymity across virtual channels and data-driven infrastructure. The technological ecosystems we’ve come to rely on both personally and professionally provide a wealth of convenience and personalization, but with great power comes great responsibility. With sophisticated technology comes sophisticated attacks.
TechnologyNew York Post

China blasts US after Microsoft hacking claims

​China shot back at accusations by the US and its allies that Beijing was behind a series of ransomware attacks and the hacking of Microsoft’s email server this spring, dismissing the charge as “made up out of thin air” and claiming that America “is the world champion of malicious cyber attacks.”​
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

TSA issues second security directive to secure pipelines against cyberattacks

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Tuesday issued a second security directive meant to strengthen critical pipelines against cyberattacks in the wake of the crippling ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline earlier this year. Under the directive, owners and operators of critical pipelines transporting gasoline or other hazardous liquids are required...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Ransomware gang breached CNA’s network via fake browser update

Leading US insurance company CNA Financial has provided a glimpse into how Phoenix CryptoLocker operators breached its network, stole data, and deployed ransomware payloads in a ransomware attack that hit its network in March 2021. Two months ago, on May 13, CNA said it began operating "in a fully restored...
IndustryHot Hardware

U.S. Homeland Security Pushes New Cybersecurity Rules After Colonial Pipeline Attack

Earlier this year, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware incident crippled fuel delivery to the Eastern Seaboard, sending people into a panic and decreasing the supply of gas, if only briefly. Amazingly, this is only the first time something of this scale has happened, but hopefully, it will be the last. The Department of Homeland Security is now requiring owners and operators of critical pipelines to instate "urgently needed protections against cyber intrusions."
Data Securityhelpnetsecurity.com

DDoS attacks increased 33% in H1 2021

There has been a 33% increase in the number of DDoS attacks in H1 2021, according to a report published by Link11. Between January and June, there were record numbers of attacks compared to the same period last year. The report also found that between Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 there was a 19% increase in DDoS campaigns, some of which were over 100 Gbps in attack volume; further evidence that hackers are continuing to exploit the vulnerabilities of businesses during the pandemic.
Congress & Courtssecurityboulevard.com

New Bill Could Force U.S. Businesses to Report Data Breaches Quicker

A bipartisan Senate bill would require some businesses to report data breaches to law enforcement within 24 hours or face financial penalties and the loss of government contracts. The legislation from Senate Intelligence Chair and Democratic Senator Mark Warner with Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Susan Collins is just one...
ComputersBeta News

How stopping lateral movement can defend against ransomware [Q&A]

Over the last couple of years the number of ransomware attacks has soared. While high profile attacks make the headlines organizations of all sizes are at risk. One of the keys to stopping attacks is to prevent them from moving laterally through networks. We spoke to Amit Serper, area VP of security research for North America at microsegmentation specialist Guardicore to get his view on how businesses can protect themselves.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy