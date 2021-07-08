Boise Olympian Speaks Out On Marijuana Use For Athletes

We all know that Marijuana is illegal to possess, smoke or sell in Idaho. It's interesting and kind of silly that recreational marijuana is legal in our neighboring states like Washington, Oregon and Nevada. Oh and by the way while Utah does not allow recreational pot they have legalized medical marijuana which you can get a license for if you have any kind of chronic pain. My toe hurts when I walk, here is my state and local fees, thanks for this medical Marijuana license I'm going to feel so much better now ( that's how I envison that process going). Another one of our wholesome neighbors recently legalized recreational marijuana, Montana will be opening dispensaries next year.