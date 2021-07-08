Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Local resident arrested for obstruction in a homicide investigation has been charged with possession of controlled substances

By Frank Lauby
Rapid City Daily
 14 days ago
Rapid City, S.D. – According to the police officials, his name is Elias Campos and he was charged with possession of heroin and meth and for obstruction.

Campos was arrested Monday at the scene of a shooting death at 1721 N. Maple Avenue.

The 25-year-old man has a history of obstruction and has a case from 2016 on abuse or cruelty to a minor 7 years or older.

The suspect has one other pending criminal case from February 2021 and is charged with aggravated assault for bodily injury with a dangerous weapon and as a habitual offender with one or two prior felonies.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

Rapid City Daily

Rapid City, SD
Rapid City Daily is known for digging beneath the headlines to bring readers the whole story. While some newspapers seem to publish shorter and shorter stories, Rapid City Daily puts each story in context. From the beginning, we have sought to be the “choice of smart newspaper readers.”

