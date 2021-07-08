Authorities are investigating after an overnight shooting left one man dead and one man in critical condition

Rapid City, S.D. – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. Monday.

Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

Whey the officers arrived on scene, they found the two shooting victims in a car in the parking lot.

Both victims were transported to the local hospital.

Unfortunately, one victim died.

This incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated when new information is available.