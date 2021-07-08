Cancel
Reading, PA

Penn State Football’s In-State Recruiting Prowess Returns With Impressive Class Of 2022

By Will Pegler
Onward State
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-star running back Nicholas Singleton‘s commitment to Penn State football this past Tuesday was key for several reasons. The Reading, PA star rusher now becomes the highest-ranked prospect to join the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2022. He’s also the first running back to join the class, and is the No. 3 player at his position in the nation, according to 247Sports. Along with all of that, however, Singleton’s commitment helps Penn State return to James Franklin’s promise of dominating the state.

