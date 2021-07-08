Cancel
U.S. Department of Education Announces More Biden-Harris Appointees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education announced more political appointees that will lead various parts of the agency this week. These diverse and accomplished individuals will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the agency, and work to quickly advance key education priorities for the Biden-Harris Administration.

