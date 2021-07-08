Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oconee County, SC

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Seeks the Public’s Help in Stolen Pickup Truck Investigation

By Kevin D. Hollis
wsnwradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help today in locating a stolen pickup truck. The black 2017 GMC Denali pickup was reported stolen to the Sheriff’s Office during the early afternoon hours of Friday, July 2nd. The victim reported to a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division that the pickup was parked at an address on Bufflehead Way, which is located in The View at the Pier apartment complex, around 10:30pm on Thursday, July 1st.

wsnwradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Window#Criminal Investigations#The Next Day#Gmc#The Sheriff S Office#Bufflehead Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

New U.S. Capitol Police chief named after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A retired Maryland county law enforcement official has been named chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, filling a vacancy created when his predecessor resigned over the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The Capitol Police Board said on Thursday it appointed J. Thomas Manger, who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy