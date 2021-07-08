Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Seeks the Public’s Help in Stolen Pickup Truck Investigation

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help today in locating a stolen pickup truck. The black 2017 GMC Denali pickup was reported stolen to the Sheriff’s Office during the early afternoon hours of Friday, July 2nd. The victim reported to a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division that the pickup was parked at an address on Bufflehead Way, which is located in The View at the Pier apartment complex, around 10:30pm on Thursday, July 1st.