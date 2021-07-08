Film Room: Dare Rosenthal

With the Pittsburgh Steelers opening up training camp at the end of the month, a hot topic for the team will be the various training camp battles likely to ensure to fill out the roster at different positions. The defensive line boasts arguably the deepest positional unit on the defensive side of the football, having entrenched starters Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, and Tyson Alualu to lead the charge along with the likes of Chris Wormley, Carlos Davis, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Isaiah Buggs, and Henry Mondeaux as depth. Normally, the team likes to keep six DL for the regular season, but the notion could be made that another could stick on the roster given the depth at the position and the potential role that player can serve for the team.