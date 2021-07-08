Cancel
Kentucky State

LSU Offensive Tackle Dare Rosenthal Transfers to Kentucky

By Nick Roush
kentuckysportsradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Blue Wall just got a whole lot bigger. Dare Rosenthal, LSU’s starting left tackle in 2020, will transfer to the University of Kentucky. A four-star recruit in 2018, Rosenthal and Kelvin Joseph were in the same LSU signing class. Recruited to play defensive tackle in Baton Rouge, he flipped to the other side of the line of scrimmage as a redshirt freshman. During the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship run Rosenthal played in five games, starting in three at left guard in place of Saahdiq Charles, who is currently Jamin Davis’ Washington Football Teammate.

