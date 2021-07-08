Cancel
NBA

Kentucky Basketball Lessons Prepare Isaiah Jackson for Indiana Pacers Workout

By Nick Roush
kentuckysportsradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most important workouts of Isaiah Jackson’s life are underway. The former Kentucky forward already has a lengthy resume. He’s adding to his body of work by performing in front of coaches and front office personnel ahead of July 29th Draft. Thursday morning Jackson took his talents to Indianapolis to...

