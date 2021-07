As a historic drought continues into its third decade, the hydroelectric dams along the Colorado River will start seeing less electricity production, potentially causing electricity costs to rise across the West, writes Luke Runyon. "Lake Powell is the nation’s second largest reservoir," producing power for 5 million people. "Later in July it’s projected to hit its lowest point since it first filled in the 1960s, set to drop below its previous low set in 2005." If water levels continue to drop, "[h]ydropower production might become unfeasible at elevations above 3,490 feet due to turbine cavitation, when small air bubbles form and cause damage to the machine’s inner workings."