Apple Watch 3 and SE models now on sale from $169

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

July is proving to be an epic month for cheap Apple Watch deals. Not only are we seeing rare discounts on the Apple Watch SE, but now the Apple Watch 3 just dropped to an all-time low for 2021. Currently, Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for...

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Macy's comforter sets are on sale from as low as $24 right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to décor, a new comforter set can really alter the look of a room. And thanks to one department store in particular, you don't even have to pay an arm and a leg to get one for a quick refresh. The Macy's Black Friday sale in July is in full swing, which means you can score some jaw-dropping deals on top-rated bedding sets.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Steep Discounts On Apple Products, TVs, And More

Best Buy has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale featuring deals on Apple's iMac, the AirPods Max wireless headphones, and more. The flash sale only runs until tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these deals. If you're looking for game deals, Best Buy has a nice slate of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation deals this week as well.
Technologyinputmag.com

It looks like Apple's finally going to revamp the iPad mini this year

Apple is expected release a redesigned iPad mini this fall. Its oft-forgotten tablet, the 7.9-inch iPad mini has been overshadowed in recent years by the standard iPad and newly redesigned iPad Air and iPad Pro. Bloomberg says the the new device will adopt thinner bezels, offer faster performance, and mirror...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

mophie 3-in-1 Stand for Magsafe Charger powers your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Charge your favorite Apple gadgets all at once with the mophie 3-in-1 Stand for Magsafe Charger. It offers 3 dedicated and simultaneous charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. All you have to do is fit your MagSafe Charger onto the Stand and you get charging convenience. The magnetic array ensures the correct placement of the devices and even supports iPhone cases up to 3 mm thick. Moreover, it works with iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. Additionally, you can fast-charge your iPhone 12 at 15 watts in either portrait or landscape mode. And the viewing angle keeps your iPhone at the ideal slant for viewing video calls or content. Finally, the sleek, stylish design and techy white hue ensure this Apple charging stand looks great on your desk or nightstand.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale at a new record high discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Timidly kicked off shortly after its commercial debut back in September 2020, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals got better and better in recent months, with discounts reaching as high as $100 for many LTE-enabled models just a few weeks ago.
TechnologyTom's Guide

Apple back to school sale: iPad Pro M1 is $100 off right now

The new M1 processor takes Apple's iPad Pro tablets to a whole new level when it comes to performance. Fortunately, with back to school sales in full swing, purchasing one of Apple's new tablets just got a little cheaper. For a limited time, Amazon has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021)...
Electronicsimdb.com

7 Apple Products on Sale Right Now: AirPods, iPads, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Summer is supposed to be the season that lets you take it easy,...
Electronicsmactrast.com

‘Blackb0x’ Jailbreak Tool Now Available for Older Apple TV Models

While Apple may no longer support older generations of its Apple TV, there are still plenty of folks that use their older Apple TV boxes on a regular basis. Today’s announcement is for them. A new tool called “Blackb0x” was released this week for jailbreaking older Apple TV models. Blackb0x...
TechnologyArs Technica

With Apple Pay Later, Apple may take another stab at the PayPal model

Apple will continue to expand beyond traditional technology projects with a new feature the company is internally calling "Apple Pay Later," according to a new report from Bloomberg. Further Reading. With Apple Pay Later, users making either retail or online purchases with Apple Pay will have the option of paying...
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

iPhone 13 is even bigger than we thought — Apple may boost production 20%

It seems that Apple is betting big that its iPhone 13 will be a huge sales success, as the company is apparently making a ton of them this year. That's one possible interpretation out of a new report that Apple's looking to its suppliers to boost production on this year's phone. Specifically, Bloomberg says, that Apple wants to ramp up new iPhone production by 20% over last year's output heading into a likely fall launch for the latest devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the perfect home for Samsung’s S Pen Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has already been tipped to get S Pen support for a while now, seemingly setting up the next-gen foldable as the true replacement for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But it’s now looking like the foldable phone will get support for the newer S Pen Pro, going by a new FCC filing for the stylus which makes note of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hill

Don't miss these limited-time deals on the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE 6

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. The beauty of an Apple Watch is your ability to swiftly access so much technology with so little hassle. From managing long-distance communication and navigating travel plans to sorting through apps and setting reminders, it is remarkable how much you can accomplish while wearing one of these devices, making it apparent why the Apple Watch has become a 'don't-leave-home-without-it' item for many Americans.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

44mm Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on sale at Costco for $458

If you’ve been looking to pick up an Apple Watch Series 6, Costco Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale. The online retailer has the 44mm size of the watch listed for $458.99. For reference, the same watch is currently listed on Best Buy for $569.99 and on Staples for $509.99.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Roccat Syn Pro Air review

The Roccat Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset offers good sound and a quality mic, but it’s frustrating to use, and far too expensive for what it does. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Roccat Syn Pro Air: Specs. Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch,...
ElectronicsZDNet

Wristcam review: Capture and share photos and videos straight from your Apple Watch

Regular readers know that I spend a lot of time with watches and arguably the Apple Watch Series 6, see our full review, is the best smartwatch currently available. There are an almost unlimited number of band options available for the Apple Watch, but one that takes things to the next level and adds functionality that helps you lighten your load is the Wristcam.

