Netflix's Comic-Con@Home streams to preview Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves, Masters of the Universe: Revelation

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who needs an in-person Comic-Con? June's Netflix Geeked Week just spawned a successor: Netflix Geeked x Comic-Con@Home. And Netflix is bringing out some of its geekier properties, the Kevin Smith-helmed Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves (an Army of the Dead prequel). So in lieu...

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

ComicsEngadget

Amazon’s Comic-Con@Home panel will feature ‘The Wheel of Time’ and ‘Evangelion’

Like many in-person events, geek Mecca Comic-Con was upended by the pandemic. By most accounts, the decision to switch to a virtual conference backfired as social media activity plummeted by upwards of 90 percent. Cosplaying on the couch clearly isn't as gratifying as congregating with 6,500 passionate fans under one roof. With big guns Marvel Studios and DC Films already choosing to skip this year's Comic-Con@Home, the event needs all the support it can get. One company that hasn't given up on the conference is Amazon.
TV & VideosCollider

'Chucky’s First Trailer Will Premiere at 2021's Comic-Con@Home

USA Network and SYFY will reveal the first trailer of the long-awaited Chucky series at 2021's Comic-Con@Home. The trailer will be part of a panel honoring the Child’s Play franchise and will bring never-before-seen interviews with series creator Don Mancini and many recurring cast members from the franchise. We don’t...
ComicsTVLine

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.
TV Seriessknr.net

Netflix Reveals Their Comic-Con At Home Plans

Nice to see what Netflix has planned for the show. NETFLIX GEEKED: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.
Moviesmetaflix.com

Zack Snyder Introduces Us To His ‘Army of Thieves’

You’ve seen undead movies with hordes of zombies. Now, get ready for images from an undead movie: zombies not included!. Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” has had a bit of a rough start. Its time at the box office was dwarfed both by pandemic moviegoing habits and its simultaneous release on Netflix. However, it seems the HZU (Heist with Zombies Universe) is still rapidly expanding. Snyder has just released new images giving us our first look at images from his prequel “Army of Thieves.”
MoviesCollider

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC Movies Are Skipping This Year's Comic-Con@Home

Mum's the word on why Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC films will not be attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con@Home, per a report from Deadline. When reached for comment, neither studio issued a response — and we still do not have word on whether or not stars from the soon-to-be-debuted Sony Marvel films will be participating in the event.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Turning Red trailer, release date, cast and more

Pixar's upcoming film Turning Red posits an interesting question: what if anxiety took a very cuddly, but still shocking, form? Yes, we've seen Bruce Banner turn into the big, green Hulk, but it's time to meet Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who turns red when she gets excited. And, no, we're not talking about blushing.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Deadpool just joined MCU in the best video you'll see all week

Deadpool appears to have finally joined the MCU, sort of. To promote Ryan Reynolds’ latest flick, Free Guy, the Merc with a Mouth has teamed up with the MCU’s Korg for a new reaction-style video that is laced with Deadpool’s signature fourth wall breaking humor. This spoof video can almost...
ComicsComicBook

What to Expect from Dragon Ball Super's Comic-Con @ Home Panel

Dragon Ball Super has announced a special panel for the upcoming Comic-Con @ Home 2021 taking place later this month, but what can we expect to see! Toei Animation has officially announced that a new movie in the Dragon Ball Super franchise is now in the works, and unfortunately have not given any concrete updates since it was first announced. But that's all going to change soon as now a couple of months since that initial announcement, Toei Animation is teasing that we'll see something from this new movie during the upcoming panel later this month.
TV Serieswearecritix.com

NETFLIX GEEKED Releases Panel Schedule for Comic-Con@Home 2021

It’s NETFLIX GEEKED x COMIC-CON@HOME 2021 checkout all the amazing panels scheduled that will showcase some of the hottest shows of the season!. Over the summer, Netflix announced a all new brand of content dedicated to the nerd and geek culture titled NETFLIX GEEKED. Same as what Netflix Is A Joke did for Stand-Up Comedy on the platform, GEEKED shines the light on Anime, Animation, Horror, Sci-Fi and Comic Book culture. This year at Comic-Con@Home, Netflix will attend with a series of panels surrounding a hand full of their hottest up and coming projects which include Army Of The Dead, Kevin Smith's Masters Of The Universe animated sequel and the final season of Lucifer!
MoviesTom's Guide

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online

Space Jam: A New Legacy debuts in theaters and on HBO Max starting July 16. It starts streaming on HBO Max at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, and leaves in 31 days. It's almost time to slam now, as we watch Space Jam: A New Legacy online (or in theaters) this week. We at Tom's Guide are more likely to take the former, since it's so easy to do. So make like LeBron James and company and get digital to join us watching the long-rumored sequel that's finally coming out. And to get this question out of the way: yes, they're not going to space — they're going to cyberspace. It's still a Space Jam.

