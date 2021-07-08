Pa. Man Charged with 41 Felonies for 'Vicious' Northeast Crime Spree Involving Murders, Assaults and Robberies

A Pennsylvania man accused of murdering his own mother has been charged in Delaware with 41 felonies for an alleged crime spree that included the murder of two people. Keith Gibson, 39, is accused of going on "a brutal crime spree in Delaware, killing two victims and hurting four others over the course of roughly three weeks," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release Tuesday. He is also a suspect in multiple murders in Pennsylvania committed earlier this year.