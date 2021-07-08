Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Man Charged with 41 Felonies for 'Vicious' Northeast Crime Spree Involving Murders, Assaults and Robberies

By Harriet Sokmensuer
People
People
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pennsylvania man accused of murdering his own mother has been charged in Delaware with 41 felonies for an alleged crime spree that included the murder of two people. Keith Gibson, 39, is accused of going on "a brutal crime spree in Delaware, killing two victims and hurting four others over the course of roughly three weeks," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a news release Tuesday. He is also a suspect in multiple murders in Pennsylvania committed earlier this year.

