Dallas County reaches herd immunity from COVID-19

By Madelyn Edwards

(DALLAS) Dallas County reached herd immunity from COVID-19 on Sunday, The Dallas Morning News reports .

Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation officials said on Wednesday that at least 80% of the county’s residents have either been vaccinated or have previously had COVID-19 and therefore have natural immunity.

The herd immunity threshold is more than 70% of people in a community having been vaccinated or having natural immunity. Reaching that milestone makes it more difficult for the virus to spread, but it doesn’t mean that coronavirus is gone and that more people can’t be infected, especially concerning virus mutations.

“Reaching the 80% herd immunity rate is not like flipping a switch, but a continuum in our journey,” said Steve Miff, the center’s CEO. “It is an important accomplishment, which is a credit to the residents and public health leaders who have committed themselves to crush COVID.”

Based on estimates from test results, the Parkland Center believes that almost 49% of the county’s population has natural immunity from surviving COVID-19.

Herd immunity is not the same for all of Dallas County, since 49 zip codes have more than 80% immunity while 45 zip codes are below that. Zip codes in Central Dallas, North Dallas, Seagoville and Sunnyvale have the best protection while those in Grapevine, Grand Prairie and Lewisville have the least.

Dallas County’s hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 have dipped from the peak earlier this year, but lately hospitalizations and cases have increased and stayed steady.

“The numbers are still relatively low, but it is concerning,” Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang told county commissioners this week.

This uptick comes as the delta variant, which is more transmissible, is set to make up about a quarter of new cases locally and is doubling about every two weeks, according to the center.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate in the county remains steady as less than 40% of county residents are fully vaccinated and less than 50% have had one dose. Dallas County may need herd immunity to increase to almost 90% to keep the delta variant under control.

For vaccination resources in Dallas County, visit the county’s website .