All Rockport city, county buildings closed for rest of day

Aransas County Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. has ordered all City of Rockport and Aransas County buildings to be shut down for the rest of the day.

Due to inclement weather and road conditions, Mills has ordered that all non-essential or non-emergency operations cease for the remainder of the day. This means that all County buildings are closed today.

All Rockport city buildings are closed for non-essential employees. Rockport utility workers remain working and will be taking calls for emergencies.

The city urges residents to continue to monitor drivetexas.org and or 1-800-452-9292 for road conditions and closures.

And please drive with caution as water remains high in many places.