Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aransas County, TX

All Rockport city, county buildings closed for rest of day

By Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owVyr_0arH584M00

Aransas County Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. has ordered all City of Rockport and Aransas County buildings to be shut down for the rest of the day.

Due to inclement weather and road conditions, Mills has ordered that all non-essential or non-emergency operations cease for the remainder of the day. This means that all County buildings are closed today.

All Rockport city buildings are closed for non-essential employees. Rockport utility workers remain working and will be taking calls for emergencies.

The city urges residents to continue to monitor drivetexas.org and or 1-800-452-9292 for road conditions and closures.

And please drive with caution as water remains high in many places.

Comments / 0

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aransas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Rockport, TX
Rockport, TX
Government
Aransas County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#County Judge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
Related
Nueces County, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Nueces County announces rental assistance program

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of hardships for Coastal Bend residents. On Thursday, Nueces County officials announced a program to address one of those hardships. It's the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)and the goal for it is to financial assistance to cover the cost of rent and utility costs for Nueces County tenants who are behind on their rent, utility payments, and/or are at risk of eviction due to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy