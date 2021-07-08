Tornado Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 228 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Robstown, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Robstown and North San Pedro. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN