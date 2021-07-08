Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN OAKLAND COUNTY At 328 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Milford, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Novi and Northville around 345 PM EDT. West Bloomfield around 355 PM EDT. Birmingham around 415 PM EDT. Southfield around 420 PM EDT. Royal Oak around 425 PM EDT. Detroit Zoo around 430 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Franklin, Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake, Commerce, Lathrup Village, Bingham Farms, Farmington Hills, Pleasant Ridge, Huntington Woods and Wolverine Lake. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

