Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Utah’s Black Lives Matter chapter defends calling US flag ‘a symbol of hatred’

By Josh Marcus
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vn95l_0arH55QB00

Black Lives Matter Utah is not backing down after it generated controversy with a 4th of July post calling the American flag a “symbol of hatred”, arguing violent and hateful groups from the KKK to the Proud Boys to the 6 January rioters at the US Capitol have made the flag part of their imagery as they attack innocent people.

“They’re flying American flags,” Lex Scott, founder of the group, told the Salt Lake Tribune . “The Ku Klux Klan is flying American flags. The Proud Boys are flying American flags. They climbed the Capitol for their failed insurrection and were beating police officers with American flags. I have not heard any outrage from Republicans or the right about the use of the American flag as a hate symbol. We are seeing that symbol used in every racist hate group’s messaging across this nation. The problem that I have is no one is addressing the people who are using it for hate. I am telling you when I see an American flag, I begin to feel fear for the simple fact that every time I am faced with hatred, it is at the hands of someone carrying an American flag.”

Ms Scott drew the ire of conservatives inside Utah and beyond after the group posted on Independence Day that when Black people see someone flying the American flag it is a “symbol of hatred” and danger.

“When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around,” the post read. “When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”

She said she was inspired to make the post after seeing images from Philadelphia of a July rally of Patriot Front, a far-right hate group, who were using American flag imagery.

The post quickly generated controversy on the right.

“The American flag is a symbol of freedom and opportunity to the world,” Utah Republican Chairman Carson Jorgensen said at the time.

The criticisms of the post evoked the recent controversies over high-profile Black athletes like former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, in protest of systemic racism.

Comments / 78

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#Black People#Us Capitol#Racial Injustice#Kkk#The Proud Boys#The Salt Lake Tribune#The Ku Klux Klan#Republicans#Patriot Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jason Whitlock calls for 'racist' and 'offensive' George Floyd statues to be torn down: 'Harmful to black people'

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock labeled recently erected statues paying tribute to George Floyd as “racist” and called for the “offensive” statues to be “torn down immediately.”. “The deification of George Floyd harms black people and America,” Whitlock wrote in a Tuesday column. “George Floyd was a victim — of his...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

White man who said ‘Black lives don’t matter’ and beat Black teen with bike lock is jailed for five years

A Michigan man has been handed five years in prison for assaulting a Black teenager with a bike chain at a beach in Monroe and repeatedly using racial slurs as he did so, prosecutors announced.Lee Mouat, 43, of New Port had pleaded guilty in March to wilfully causing bodily injury to an 18-year-old because of his race.According to court documents, the incident took place at Sterling State Park on Lake Eerie in June 2020 when Mouat used multiple racial slurs while confronting a group of Black teenagers ostensibly for playing loud music.He yelled “N****** don’t belong on this beach” and...
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.
SocietyWashington Times

‘Please stop talking about Black people and White people’

Something that few people appear to be willing to say. But yet, something almost everyone believes. Please stop talking about “White” people and “Black” people. Millions of us just don’t care what color you are. This racist nonsense is destroying America. Please stop saying that “White people don’t see Black...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Fights break out as neo-Nazi white supremacists march through Philadelphia

A group of neo-Nazi white supremacists marched through Philadelphia, causing some fights to break out and jeers from the onlookers.Dozens of men marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings, NBC 10 reports.Some of the men, who appeared to belong to the Texas-based Patriot Front group, were also waving American flags and other insignia as they marched through the Philadelphia streets on Saturday night.Reports of the march revealed that the group was shouting “Reclaim America” and “America is not for sale”, among other chants.Onlookers jeered at the group, with...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd statue defaced with name of white supremacist group

A statue of George Floyd, unveiled less than a week ago in honor of Juneteenth, has already been vandalized by white supremacists.Per HuffPost, the bust of the Brooklyn monument was defaced with black spray paint, atop of which was the name of far-right white nationalist group “Patriot Front.” The white nationalist group had already claimed responsibility for similarly vandalizing a mural honoring Floyd in Philadelphia in early June.“Patriot Front is explicit in its exclusion of people of color from its conception of pan-European identity as the authentic America,” Susan Corke, the head of SPLC’s Intelligence Project, said of the group. “And...
SocietyIola Register

The many disguises of white supremacy

When approximately 200 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in Philadelphia right before Independence Day, I found myself asking a single question: How do people find time to travel across the country in furtherance of hate?. With Americans needlessly dying from COVID-19 when vaccines could save their...
SocietyChronicle

Letter to the Editor: What Will Come of Extremism When White People Are Minority?

Black and brown lives have never mattered as much in America as white lives. Never. Not in law or in practice. There is no debate over that. There is a mountain of evidence to prove it still is true. America is not yet by any means a “color-blind” society. Like climate change, denial of the problem is certainly not a solution to it.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
NBC News

Officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Five officers have sued the Silicon Valley city of Palo Alto, saying it allowed the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural with anti-police images that constituted harassment and discrimination against law enforcement. The mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall...

Comments / 78

Community Policy