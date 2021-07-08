PopSockets CEO’s answer to hard times: GET A GRIP

BOULDER — David Barnett remembers seeing a recent cartoon that purported to list “reasons why your company became a model business.” The choices were:. All three reasons have provided a boost to PopSockets, the plucky Boulder-based company that cut its chops by making grips that attach to the back of cellphones and other mobile devices — and then making them fun. But Barnett’s unquenchable spirit and drive — and his knack for overcoming adversity — has fueled it all.