Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

PopSockets CEO’s answer to hard times: GET A GRIP

By Dallas Heltzell
bizwest.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER — David Barnett remembers seeing a recent cartoon that purported to list “reasons why your company became a model business.” The choices were:. All three reasons have provided a boost to PopSockets, the plucky Boulder-based company that cut its chops by making grips that attach to the back of cellphones and other mobile devices — and then making them fun. But Barnett’s unquenchable spirit and drive — and his knack for overcoming adversity — has fueled it all.

bizwest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Popsockets#Hard Times#Grips#Mobile Devices#Popsockets Ceo#Iphone#Inc#Ernst Young Global Ltd#The Business Journal#Bizwest#Digital#Breakingground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy