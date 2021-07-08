Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

THE WALKING DEAD Enters the Sandbox’s Metaverse

By Brian Huntington
skybound.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sandbox Announces Partnership with Skybound Entertainment to Bring The Walking Dead Comics to The Sandbox Gaming Metaverse. THE WALKING DEAD is coming to the metaverse… The Sandbox is partnering with Skybound Entertainment to bring an authentic, true-to-universe THE WALKING DEAD experience to The Sandbox’s open gaming metaverse, giving fans the possibility to explore and experience The Walking Dead universe like never before.

www.skybound.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Sandbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Avatar
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Walking Dead season 11 release date, trailer, cast, Rick Grimes return and latest news

Stick together and live — or die at the hands of zombies. The Walking Dead season 11 is the final chapter of AMC's zombie drama. And exec producer Scott Gimple says it's going to be "very, very, very, very dark." The Walking Dead season 11 already has a premiere date, several trailers and spoiler-y teasers from the cast and crew. Plus, fans are speculating about the possible return of Rick Grimes to mark the conclusion of one of the biggest series on television.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes Returns in Skybound X #1

Rick Grimes lives again. The zombie apocalypse hero of The Walking Dead returns in the first chapter of Rick Grimes 2000, a new serialized story from the pages of the five-issue anthology event series Skybound X. The oversized weekly series celebrating a decade of Skybound reunites The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and Invincible artist Ryan Ottley for RG2K, a five-chapter serial described by the publisher as "one of the most bonkers stories we've ever told." Skybound X #1 continues a noncanonical backup story started in The Walking Dead #75, where Rick Grimes awakens from his coma in a zombie apocalypse-turned-alien invasion of Earth.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Walking Dead Zombies, Bridge Building, And Steampunk Mechs All In This Week’s EGS Offerings

This week, the Epic Games Store is offering players two freebie game options that are a bit different from the norm. The first is a crossover between two IPs — the puzzle, strategy game Bridge Constructor and…The Walking Dead. It’s appropriately titled Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead. In this game players fight walkers and dangerous human factions while building bridges to make their way through the landscape to safety. If they’re really good, players can use the bridges and other structures to aid in their fight.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Best of The Walking Dead Collection Premieres With 'Best of Morgan'

The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection of episodes spotlighting fan-favorite characters of The Walking Dead, is now streaming on AMC+. Released July 8 as part of the streamer's month-long Comic-Con on AMC+ package, The Best of The Walking Dead debuts weekly on Thursdays with "Best Of" edition episodes of The Walking Dead. The special playlist, launched with the best of Morgan (Lennie James), collects episodes spotlighting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride), the four characters featured in the AMC+ exclusive special series The Walking Dead: Origins.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Star Teases a Season 2 That’s “A Lot Bigger”

The world of The Walking Dead is about to get "a lot bigger" in Season 2 of TWD: World Beyond. The second and final chapter of the two-season limited event series, returning with new episodes later this year on AMC, follows Felix (Nico Tortorella) and friends in a fateful fight against the shadowy Civic Republic Military. The CRM, which includes Felix's former best friend Huck (Annet Mahendru) as a member, has an even greater role to play when Season 2 of the spin-off visits never-before-seen locations in the Walking Dead Universe.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

The Walking Dead marches on blockchain UGC platform The Sandbox

Blockchain-based user-generated content platform The Sandbox from Animoca Brands has partnered with The Walking Dead. There are two main elements to the deal. The first will see The Walking Dead IP holder Skybound Entertainment owning and operating a large land area within The Sandbox metaverse. Here it will host The Walking Dead interactive environment in which players will have to survive in a walker-infested habitat by scavenging for food, gathering resources, building walls, nurturing relationships and making alliances.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: This will be the return of The Reapers

A new preview of the final season of The Walking Dead. Don’t miss your first look at The Reapers. The Walking Dead It will finally return on August 22, and will be in charge of broadcasting the last episodes of its final season. Without a doubt, fans are very eager to see how the famous zombie series will end. As we get closer to the release date, it was announced that The Reapers are back.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead Trilogy official promo video

The Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season premiere is quickly approaching. August 22, the series will return to AMC for the beginning of the end. This is a bittersweet moment in the fandom as fans have dedicated years to this franchise and have become vested in the lives and stories of the characters.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales

Starting this Thursday on AMC+, The Walking Dead: Origins explores the journeys of the series' most celebrated characters over the past ten seasons. Over four weeks, the spotlight shines on Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), with each episode charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and featuring new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, along with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each special will be accompanied by a "Best Of" collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character, but don't think that it's all going to be a trip down memory lane. Each episode will also include a sneak preview of the 11th and final season, and what the future might hold for each of them.
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Walking Dead’ Drops Full Trailer For Final Season

It’s finally here…the beginning of the end. The 11th and final season of AMC’s acclaimed The Walking Dead series looms on the horizon and–per comicbook.com–a full trailer that previews the zombie climax is now available. Check out the sneak peek on this page. This final season will start with a...
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Movie Teaser Trailer Released Two Years Ago Today: Where’s Rick Grimes?

Two years after a teaser for the untitled Walking Dead Movie revealed Rick Grimes returns only in theaters, Andrew Lincoln's zombie apocalypse survivor is still missing. The 24-second teaser, released during San Diego Comic-Con weekend two years ago today, shows a Civic Republic Military helicopter flying towards the Philadelphia skyline before unveiling a new TWD logo emblazoned with the CRM's three-circle symbol. AMC Networks and Skybound Entertainment also announced that the movie, the first in a planned trilogy centered on Rick after he disappeared in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, would be distributed in theaters by Universal Pictures rather than air on television as an AMC Original.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

The Walking Dead

AMC to Pay Frank Darabont, CAA $200M in Settlement of ‘Walking Dead’ Profits Fight. The long-running legal battle over Frank Darabont’s profits from The Walking Dead has come to an end, with AMC Networks making a nine-figure payout to the former showrunner and his…. ‘Walking Dead’ Final Season to Premiere...

Comments / 0

Community Policy