Love Neutrals? The Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi Collab Will Become Your Closet Staples
It's time for a wardrobe update, and we have just the thing. The Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi Summer 2021 collection dropped today, and the neutral closet staples are going to be in your heavy rotation, no doubt. Combining Japanese womenswear brand Mame Kurogouchi's refined, intimate styling with Uniqlo's fabric innovations like AIRism and 3D Knit makes these pieces incredibly wearable. It doesn't matter if you're lounging at home or going out, this collaboration is meant to erase the boundaries between "innerwear" and streetwear.www.popsugar.com
