Love Neutrals? The Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi Collab Will Become Your Closet Staples

According to teen TikTokers, the reign of skinny jeans is officially over and, TBH, we do not miss the days of squeezing into suffocatingly tight denim. Instead, wide-leg pants are the bottoms of the moment. Aside from the signature flared fit, these trendy trousers come in all different styles, fabrics, and prints. They are an easy way to make a striking fashion statement, and thanks to the drama of the silhouette, you can keep the rest of your look simple (think ballooning silk trousers with sandals and a simple tank on top).