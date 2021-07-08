Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

PEC may raise rates for customers using solar power

By Michelle Pitcher
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Says one customer: “The question someone had for me was, knowing what you know now, would you go solar? Probably not. It's costing me another extra 100 bucks a month just to be green.” That has local solar panel company Freedom Solar up in arms.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
660
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pec#Pec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Enel Green Power grows US portfolio with 450MW solar+storage

Enel Green Power North America has acquired a 3.2GW solar portfolio, including 450MW solar-plus-storage projects, from Dakota Renewable Energy. The portfolio comprises 24 projects in the development stage, will be located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023. “While momentum...
Energy Industryaithority.com

Palmetto Launches Instant Proposal For Residential Solar Customers

Provides Accurate, Instant Assessment of Solar Viability and Savings Through Proprietary Data. Palmetto, a rapidly growing technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, announced the launch of Instant Proposal, enabling a solar proposal to be generated with design within 60 seconds of a Sales Member entering a homeowner’s utility information into the Palmetto system. This instant assessment is an industry game changer – allowing immediate determination of the solar viability of an address, as well as the potential dollar savings to be achieved with the installation of solar technology.
Boston, MAmassachusettsnewswire.com

Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources will use energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts

DORCHESTER, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire/ — The Reuse Center of Boston Building Resources, a charitable non-profit dedicated to keeping reusable materials out of landfills and accessible to homeowners, will use the energy from their new SunBug Solar photovoltaic system to power their efforts. The move to solar power aligns perfectly with the ethos of the organization, and allows this unique Boston institution, founded over 40 years ago, to increase its long-term financial stability by reducing operating costs.
Energy IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Concentrated solar power and desalination combined

A 2MW combined solar power and desalination plant is to be built by the European and Gulf researchers and companies. It is part of a project called ‘Desolination’, intended to improve the efficiency of both concentrator solar power and desalination. “Not only will improvement be made on the independent systems but also on their coupling taking advantage of the mutual interactions and potentialities,” according to the Politecnico di Milano, which is part of the consortium.
Energy Industryfloridapolitics.com

Florida Power & Light: Demand for solar outstrips capacity

Thirteen months since Florida Power & Light debuted its community solar program, all its available solar power has been sold, company officials said Wednesday. More than 48,000 residential customers have “subscribed” and another 2,000 customers are on a waiting list so they too can be part of what company officials are calling the nation’s largest community solar program. On the commercial side, demand out paces capacity, according to an FPL news release.
Carssingularityhub.com

This Tiny Electric Car Is Solar-Powered and Costs $6,800

In December of last year, a California-based startup called Aptera Motors started taking pre-orders for an electric car that’s partly solar powered. The Aptera has a unique, streamlined design, just three wheels, and a price tag of $25,900 to $44,900. As of this month, it also may have a new competitor—though the similarities between the two seem to end after the solar panels.
Energy Industryinsideradvantage.com

Georgia Power ranks high for solar growth

Last week, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) ranked Georgia as the number seven state in the country for 2020 solar installations, the fourth year in a row the state placed in the top 10. Of all those installations, 93 percent of them were Georgia Power. The Georgia Public Service...
Energy Industryhawaiipublicradio.org

HECO Will Send Checks to Customers with Solar System Batteries

The Hawaiian Electric Company is providing a one-time battery incentive program for Oʻahu customers with solar panel roofing. Customers can work with solar contractors to add a battery to their existing or new solar system. Unused energy will be stored in the batteries, and any extra electricity stored in the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar 101: How to pay for your rooftop solar investment

You’ve got a contractor, you found your solar panels and inverter, you understand the taxes, you’ve got the project priced, and you’re ready to take care of your solar power plant for the long haul. How’s that for a Solar 101?. The next question is, where’s the money going to...
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Solar powers lower bills for animal shelter

The arrival of summer has allowed the Bartholomew County Humane Society to finally put new solar panels to the test. As it turns out, the savings on the electric bill at the organization’s shelter, 4415 E. County Road 200S, have been as expected. Before the solar panels were installed last...
Energy Industrypilot.com

Letter: Solar Panels Can Offer Shade and Power to Use

I recently read a letter to the editor concerned about all the new parking that the new USGA headquarters will necessitate. There was a suggestion of putting the parking underground. I’m not sure how secure an underground parking structure in the sand would be, but how about instead installing solar panel canopies above the parking lots?
Hampton, ARCamden News

Hampton School flips the switch on solar power

The Hampton School District solar array, located near the district's football stadium, is now commissioned and operational. Dedicated to innovation and sustainability in reducing their carbon footprint, the Hampton School District solar project was designed to offset the energy use of the campus. Projected to supply over 90% percent of the campus' energy consumption, the system can produce over 1,240,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Solar power story shined a light

I want to congratulate Martinsville Electric Director Durwin Joyce and City Manager Leon Towarnicki for bringing the issues accompanying the current promotion of individual residential solar power in the city to everyone's attention. As stated in the article ("City seizes solar power," July 13) residents are being solicited to have "free" solar panels installed on their roofs to save on their electric utility bills. Of course these savings will only be truly realized in 10 to 15 year at best.
Energy IndustrySeattle Times

Solar power: Require it for new residential construction

In response to “More power lines, or rooftop solar panels? The fight over energy’s future” [July 11, Business], I have the following suggestion. Why not require all new residential construction to include solar panels wherever practicable? I looked into this for my home several years ago, and the cost for a system that would provide the majority of my annual electric consumption was on the order of $30,000. Even if costs have since gone up, it would be a trivial additional cost considering the price of new homes being built in this region, and the payback period would likely be 10 years or less. If connected to the grid, one could generate all of the electricity needed in the summer and likely even feed some into the grid.
Montgomery, ALaldailynews.com

Massive solar power project approved for Butler County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state’s Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved a proposal from Alabama Power Company to build a massive solar power project to be built in Butler County. According to a press release from Alabama Power, the project is expected to create about 250 construction jobs while generating...
Energy Industryiea.org

Support for solar hydro power plant in Mildura

The government, through ARENA and its Advancing Renewables Program, is providing AUD 15 million to a concentrated solar project with thermal hydro storage. The flagship project has a 4 MW solar capacity and 3 MW / 50 MWh storage capacity. The manufacturing facility will also be expanded to allow for future project deployment.
Skin Caremodernsalon.com

NTNA Challenge #3: Solar Power

Now in its eight season, NAILS Magazine’s Next Top Nail Artist (NTNA) is the premiere competition within the professional nail industry. This year, NAILS is delighted to be partnering with CND to bring this challenge to life. Contestants who enter NTNA undergo a rigorous screening process where every brush stroke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy