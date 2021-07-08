Recreational Fishing Report: 07/08/2021

Harbor Springs: Most people fished up north of Harbor Springs. Lake trout were caught around 5 Mile from 115 feet to 130 feet of water. Near Harbor Point, lake trout fishing success varied. Some couldn’t get anything to bite, but a few lake trout were caught from 100 to 130 feet of water near bottom. Smallmouth bass boats were back out last week, and success varied. One day was tough, but the next day anglers caught a lot of nice size smallmouth and some rock bass. Smallmouth bass anglers in Harbor Springs reported bigger fish in 15 to 20 feet of water, but lots of small ones in shallower too.