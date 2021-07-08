The Meritex Co. acquires former Nilfisk headquarters in Plymouth, plans renovation

This list, compiled with information from company representatives and websites, looks back at what was a difficult and unprecedented year for the commercial real estate industry. Minnesota began to feel the brunt of the pandemic in March 2020, leading to a temporary but significant slowdown in selling and leasing activity. Was that a factor in the low response rate to this year’s survey? We can’t say for certain, but it could have been. An executive from one company surveyed for this list declined to participate this year, citing a shift in focus during the pandemic to asset management from leasing and selling. Others responded to our survey request for one list but chose not to complete the other. Notable names missing this year include Jones Lang LaSalle, CBRE Group Inc., Re/Max Results, Newmark and Transwestern.