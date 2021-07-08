Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio trooper saves driver choking on bag of marijuana

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6ruH_0arH3pQa00

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio state trooper relied on his first-aid training to save a driver choking on marijuana he swallowed after being pulled over, authorities said.

The Ohio State Patrol said Trooper Charles Hoskin pulled over a driver and started performing life-saving techniques when the man was unable to swallow a bag of marijuana, WSYX reported.

“Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them,” the state patrol said on social media. “Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana.”

A dash cam video showed Hoskin at the driver’s door.

“Are you all right? Can you breathe?” Hoskin asked.

Hoskin told the driver to get out of the car and to try and throw up. When the man was unable to, Hoskin began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

The driver told Hoskin he swallowed marijuana.

“I’m sorry,” the driver said.

An ambulance was called to evaluate the driver. His condition and identity were not released.

“You had a minor misdemeanor and you want to die over a minor misdemeanor,” Hoskin asks.

“No,” the driver said.

“Yeah, I don’t think so,” Hoskin said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Choking#The Ohio State Patrol#Wsyx#Ravenna Post#Oshp#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Arbery family reacts to newest pretrial event

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Attorneys laid the groundwork on how the trial will play out, while Amaud Arbery’s family was in the courtroom today. “They’re desperate. They don’t have a defense. So, they’re doing everything they can to get one. they don’t have one. I think a lot of lies were conjured up today.”
Washington, DCPosted by
WOKV

Police: 2 men wounded in shooting at DC intersection

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded Thursday night after gunfire erupted at a Washington, D.C., intersection, authorities said. The shooting happened at 14th Street and Riggs Street NW just north of Logan Circle, WJLA reported. Officials with the Metro Police Department said both victims were conscious and breathing. Metro Police...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

JSO: Man arrested for string of armed robberies across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man who is believed to be at the center of multiple armed robberies over the last week. According to JSO, the Robbery Unit began investigating the robberies Friday, July 16. Detectives believed four of the robberies were related, involving the same suspect.
Georgia StatePosted by
WOKV

Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2M fraud

ATLANTA — (AP) — It took less than two hours Thursday for jurors to decide that Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner was indeed a “fraudster” and not an innovator, as they convicted Jim Beck on 37 criminal counts relating to more than $2 million he embezzled from his former employer. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy