A year ago today, in pictures: Supreme Court Religious Employees and more moments you may remember

A neighbour has taken to Reddit to ask for advice about a fellow resident who insists on sunbathing in the communal garden at their apartment building. Posting in Reddit's Am I the As*hole thread, the neighbour described living in a “very desirable building with extensive maintained grounds.” They go on to describe the grounds as “purely ornamental” and are rarely used as a garden. They want to know whether they should report the sunbather for "antisocial behaviour."