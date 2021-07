BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheldon Jeter is going to prison after a Beaver County judge denied his attorneys’ motion for a mistrial in the conviction for the shooting death of Tyric Pugh in Aliquippa. Judge Kim Tesla sentenced Jeter to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday morning. It is the maximum sentence for first-degree murder under state guidelines. BREAKING: Judge denies Shelton Jeter motion for a mistrial in shooting death of Tyric Pugh. Will proceed with sentencing. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Xek36F521V — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) July 21, 2021 BREAKING: Judge sentences Sheldon Jeter to life in prison without parole in shooting death...