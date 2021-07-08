John Motson: ‘I’ve been waiting for this moment for a lifetime’
This is the moment I have been waiting for for a lifetime. I’m no longer a football commentator – and, right now, I’m just a committed England supporter. I started out as a sports reporter on the Sheffield Morning Telegraph in 1968, and followed the England team on radio and TV until I retired in 2017, at the age of 72. In more than half a century, I never saw them play in a championship final. Until now.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0