John Motson: ‘I’ve been waiting for this moment for a lifetime’

His Sunderland career didn’t get off to the best of starts. Brought in on a free from Gillingham during Mick McCarthy’s horrendously underfunded pre-season of 2005 (horrendously underfunded, yes, but what he did have was horrendously misspent, too), Nyron’s first act in red and white stripes, during the first game of the season against Charlton, was to let the ball run under his foot and roll out for a throw in.