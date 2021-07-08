Cancel
John Motson: ‘I’ve been waiting for this moment for a lifetime’

By John Motson
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the moment I have been waiting for for a lifetime. I’m no longer a football commentator – and, right now, I’m just a committed England supporter. I started out as a sports reporter on the Sheffield Morning Telegraph in 1968, and followed the England team on radio and TV until I retired in 2017, at the age of 72. In more than half a century, I never saw them play in a championship final. Until now.

SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: 'I've been offered £8,000 for my England final tickets'

It's the hottest ticket in London this weekend - the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. After missing out on previous matches, England fan Ray Flowers has four final tickets - and says he has turned down several offers for them. Follow live updates:...
Premier LeagueBBC

Everton sign Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic

Everton have signed former England winger Andros Townsend and experienced goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Townsend, 30, joined on a free transfer following the end of his contract at Crystal Palace and has signed a two-year deal with the Toffees. Begovic, 34, has signed from Bournemouth on a 12-month contract with the...
SoccerDaily Californian

Football does not want to come home

England has a long, painful history of losing in dramatic fashion at major tournaments. In the 1972 World Cup final, West Germany beat England in extra time thanks to a Gerd Müller winner. Then, in the 1990 World Cup semifinal, Germany beat Bobby Robson’s side on penalties. Just six years later, Germany defeated England on penalties again in the Euro semifinal.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate hailed as a role model to grassroots coaches up and down the country after guiding England to a historic Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate has been hailed as a role model for coaches up and down the country after leading England on their historic run to the Euro 2020 final. Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching said: ‘If you ever needed somebody at the top of the tree to look at and say, “that’s a role model for what great coaching looks like” he is it.’
MLSgoal.com

Callaghan, Carragher or Gerrard: Who has the most appearances for Liverpool?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 players who have played the most number of matches for Liverpool... Liverpool are among the most successful clubs in Europe and England winning every major trophy. They have 19 Premier League titles which is the second most in England after their rivals Manchester United (20) and have won the UEFA Champions League six times which is a record in England.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

London bus driver, 55, who wrote to England footballer Bukayo Saka telling him to 'rise up and fly' hours after he missed penalty in Euro 2020 final receives a hand-written thank you through his door

An England football fan who wrote to Bukayo Saka after his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final was left overwhelmed when he received a handwritten letter from the Three Lions star. Steve Byrne, 55, decided to write to the Arsenal and England midfielder after the nation's Euro 2020 defeat...
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Charlton sign Sean Clare from Oxford

Charlton have completed the signing of Sean Clare from Oxford for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old midfielder, who was in Charlton’s academy as a youngster and impressed on loan at Burton last season, has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley. Clare told the club website: “It’s really exciting. I’m...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

On This Day (20 July 2008): Captain Nyron Nosworthy scores & lifts silverware for Sunderland

His Sunderland career didn’t get off to the best of starts. Brought in on a free from Gillingham during Mick McCarthy’s horrendously underfunded pre-season of 2005 (horrendously underfunded, yes, but what he did have was horrendously misspent, too), Nyron’s first act in red and white stripes, during the first game of the season against Charlton, was to let the ball run under his foot and roll out for a throw in.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Chelsea Offer Striker In Swap Deal To Sign Declan Rice

Chelsea are planning a lucrative player-plus-cash deal with West Ham United which would see their long-standing target Declan Rice move to Stamford Bridge this summer. After a stellar campaign with the Hammers last season, as well as reaching the Euro 2020 final with England, the 22-year-old midfield maestro has attracted a lot of attention this transfer window.

