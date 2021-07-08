Mechanics Bank announces promotions

MANSFIELD — Mechanics Bank is pleased to announce the following promotions. David Baumann has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Dave joined Mechanics in 2010 as Manager of Human Resources and now serves as the Branch Sales & Service, Human Resources & Facilities Manager. Dave has a bachelor’s degree from Franklin University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Ashland University. Additionally, Dave is a graduate of the Ohio Bankers League Bank Management School and is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.