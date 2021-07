The NBA Draft is right around the corner so it is an information gathering time for teams, prospects, and fans. One of the biggest questions asked by fans is always “has x player worked out for the OKC Thunder?” trying to find any crumb of information regarding their favorite team or prospects. It is important to note that the OKC Thunder smartly elect to keep this information in-house. Unlike the Indiana Pacers, the Thunder does not release a list of names to the media nor make prospects available to the media following workouts. This allows OKC to have a competitive advantage and allows Sam Presti to have a bit more secrecy ahead of the draft. It is a strategy I would also use if somehow I became an NBA GM.