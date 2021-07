Auburn. Tennessee. Texas. Florida State. Oregon. Ole Miss. Miami. North Carolina. Those are just a few of the high profile jobs that have opened since Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State program, and his name was brought up as a candidate at more than a few of those, and a host of others since he's taken over in Ames. His first season laid a foundation at 3-9, and they've won at least 7 games each season since, catapulting his name to the top of the wish list at a number of places.