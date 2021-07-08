Cancel
Worthington, MA

Valley Bounty: At Kinne Brooke Farm, great food starts with the grass

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurning sunlight into steaks and burgers. When you strip it down to the basics, that’s what Bart Niswonger and Eliza Lake are doing at Kinne Brook Farm in Worthington. To complete that transformation, “Our real focus is actually the grass,” says Niswonger. “The cows are almost an afterthought on some level. And the last few years my focus has really been on soil health — cranking up the fertility of the soil so we can grow great grass that grows great cows.”

