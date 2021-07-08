Valley Bounty: At Kinne Brooke Farm, great food starts with the grass

Today I wanted to remind you of our local u-pick farms and let you know what fresh fruits and produce are in season right now. We have several of these u-pick farms in our region so here's a list of five (5) promoted by our very own Yakima Valley Tourism group. Keep them and this list handy for when you get a "hankering" for some fresh local fruits and vegetables. Don't let the heat keep you away from u-pick farms, you can start off earlier in the day (during the week or on the weekend) before it gets too hot outside.