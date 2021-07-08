Cancel
Apogee Entertainment reveals Below the Stone and Dead Fury

By Daniel Pinheiro
Cover picture for the articlePublisher Apogee Entertainment has gone on what appears to be a publishing streak as of late. A mere week after the surprise release of Secret Agent HD, Apogee Entertainment announced two new games in the form of Below the Stone and Dead Fury. Scott Miller, the founder of Apogee Entertainment, stated that these two games serve as “perfect representatives of what we want to do at Apogee in the 2020s: give you that old-school feel while taking the medium forward to a new era.”

