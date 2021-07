Ethiopia said Monday it had attained its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan. "The first filling already was done last year. The second one is already done today. So today or tomorrow, second filling will be announced," an official told AFP, adding there is now enough water stored to begin producing energy. Water Minister Seleshi Bekele later confirmed the milestone, which officials had earlier predicted would come in August. In a post on Twitter, he attributed the accelerated timeline to "extreme rainfall" in the Blue Nile basin.