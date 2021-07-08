Cancel
Miami, FL

The First CryptoPunk To Make It’s Way To A Major Museum

By Taylor Scott
bitcoinist.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptoPunk 5293 is one of 3,840 female CryptoPunks. Now, 5293 is certainly a one-of-one, in more ways than one. The Punk is now the first NFT to enter a major art museum collection. Miami: A Fitting Destination. The CryptoPunk was gifted to Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), a sleek...

Coinspeaker

NFT Cryptopunk 5293 to Enter into Major Art Museum

Cryptopunk 5293 will be displayed in the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Florida, this summer as a legitimate NFT exhibit. A non-fungible token (NFT) has become a part of a major art museum. Cryptopunk, which is one of the most expensive pixelated NFT characters, has been given a space at the prestigious institute of contemporary art in Miami.

