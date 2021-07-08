Cancel
Public Health

JPMorgan finds five emerging economies among most vulnerable to Delta variant

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Economies of the Philippines, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Thailand are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 Delta variant within emerging markets, mostly due to low vaccination rates, a JPMorgan analysis found on Thursday. The analysis looks at spread of the virus’ Delta variant versus...

#Latin America#Delta#Reuters#Oxford Economics
Industryfox26houston.com

Pfizer vaccine 88% effective against delta variant, study finds

LOS ANGELES - As the delta variant continues to cause a surge in COVID-19 infections globally, a new study revealed that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 88% effective against the highly contagious strain. According to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, researchers identified...
Public HealthBrookings Institution

What India’s COVID-19 crisis means for Africa

This phenomenon rippled through the interconnected economies of the world, including those in Africa. Indeed, India has risen over the past decade to become Africa’s thirdmost-important trading partner, after the European Union and China. In fact, the African market is precariously dependent on Indian suppliers for certain products, notably pharmaceuticals and rice. This is especially the case of East Africa, in which 35 percent of pharmaceutical imports come from India, and 20 percent of rice.
Worldmymixfm.com

For most emerging market central banks, the only way is up

LONDON (Reuters) – While top central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be sitting on their hands as inflation rises, many of their peers in the big developing economies aren’t taking any chances. Brazil and Russia have already raised interest rates three...
WorldCouncil on Foreign Relations

Five Graphics That Show the Delta Variant’s Threat

The Delta variant is driving new COVID-19 surges, even as countries around the world make gradual progress in vaccinating their populations. Five graphics show how the strain is taking over and who’s at risk. Delta—one of several worrisome strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19—is quickly becoming the dominant...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slide as virus woes hurt risk sentiment

* China reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since Jan * S. Korea stocks fall for third day * Thai authorities warn daily virus cases could hit 30,000 * Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore stock markets closed for holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 20 (Reuters) - Equities in South Korea, India, and Thailand declined on Tuesday, while most Asian currencies traded flat to lower, as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus at home and abroad intensified fears about a slowdown in global economic growth. In holiday-thinned trade where Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore bourses were shut, Seoul, Thailand and Taiwan's stocks dropped between 0.4% and 1.6%. Investors bought safe-haven assets, with U.S. Treasury yields tumbling to five-month lows, as a Delta variant-fuelled rise in COVID-19 cases in countries with high vaccination rates like the United States and England stoked worries over economic growth. "The drop in real yields arguably indicate the fixed income market's acute growth concerns and those concerns may finally have started to hit the equity market," said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "There is a good chance the risk-off moves could extend in the thin summer market." Denting sentiment further, China — the region's growth engine — reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January after a second cluster of infections involving the highly contagious Delta variant emerged. Shanghai shares eased 0.3%, but the yuan nudged up 0.1% after the People's Bank of China stood pat on benchmark lending rate despite growing expectations for a cut. The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar weakened 0.2% each, while the Thai baht was little changed. All of the three countries are seeing a spike in cases amid curbs that have curtailed economic activity. Thailand is among the worst affected, as authorities there warned daily infections could reach the 30,000-mark amid a slow vaccination rate. Indian shares slid 1% to a one-month low after some blue-chip companies posted mixed results. HIGHLIGHTS ** Developing Asia's economic growth in 2021 will be slightly lower than previously projected - Asian Development Bank ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Jasmine Telecom Systems PCL down 12.% and Central Plaza Hotel PCL down 8% ** Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were not trading due to a holiday in their respective countries Asia stock indexes & currencies at 0636 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.05 -5.72 -0.96 -0.20 China +0.05 +0.64 -0.16 1.74 India +0.03 -2.38 -0.91 11.64 Philippines +0.22 -5.53 0.00 -7.74 S.Korea -0.23 -5.58 -0.35 12.50 Singapore -0.23 -3.32 0.00 9.40 Taiwan -0.10 +1.44 -1.46 18.98 Thailand +0.06 -8.74 -1.60 5.65 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Economyetftrends.com

The Investing Opportunity in China

The relationship between the U.S. and China is perhaps one history’s most important, and not simply because these are the world’s two largest economies. That economic relationship, which has been strained for some time, carries with it vital geopolitical implications and that’s even more true at a time when the world is attempting to move past the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and China are proving somewhat adept at that, but as Chris Dillon, investment specialist in T. Rowe Price’s Multi-Asset division, notes, not all developing economies are following China’s lead. That could be a sign for investors to embrace active management when it comes to both China and broader emerging markets exposures.
Worldb975.com

Pacific Islands to seek debt relief as COVID-19 batters economies

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Pacific Island countries will seek debt relief from their creditors as the spread of COVID-19 leaves some governments struggling to provide basic and essential services, Tuvalu’s Minister of Finance Seve Paeniu said on Thursday. Paeniu said the COVID-19 crisis has decimated the dominant tourism industries of some...
Africab975.com

South Africa riots could dent economic growth- Deutsche Bank

LONDON (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that riots in South Africa could shave 0.8% from the country’s economic growth this year and lead to a possible hit to the budget balance of some 0.2 to 0.5% of gross domestic product. The bank, which had been forecasting 4.8% growth...
Public Healthb975.com

Vietnam operations of footwear giant Pou Chen hit by COVID-19 curbs

HANOI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Pou Chen Corp, the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, suspended on Wednesday operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City as COVID-19 curbs hit factories in the country’s business hub. Production at its Pouyuen Vietnam business in Ho Chi Minh City,...
Worldb975.com

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Countries across Asia, Americas and Africa are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, forcing them to bring back or extend stringent lockdowns and hampering drives to vaccinate their population. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Delta: The Most Problematic Variant for the U.S.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has suffered, multiple mutations, and the most threatening variants have been given Greek names. For now, it seems that the most dangerous variant in terms of its transmissibility rate is the Delta variant, which originated in India. Government officials worldwide feel tremendous pressure to vaccinate more people and avoid new lockdowns.

