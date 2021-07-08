The soul-destroying loss of drama has been a tragedy
'Suchet, turn around!" These were the words I heard on my very first appearance in a school play. They were shouted out by the director (English Master) of the Christmas play Alice Through the Looking Glass in 1954. I was eight years old and playing one of the oysters, with a stiff cardboard shell covering my back from head to heel. We were directed to come on stage with our shells facing the audience, but I knew my Mum and Dad were watching and I wanted to see them so I came on stage facing forwards, exposing my navy blue school sweater. Sixty-seven years later, the memory is so vivid it seems like yesterday.
