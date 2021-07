When you ask about Ken Kupchick around Fort Smith, one theme is often repeated — gratitude. "I was at the sack lunch program, and he came and knocked on the door. He said he could help me," Jean Kollejski, co-director of the Sack Lunch Program, said. "I didn't know who he was, but he knew how to get supplies and services to feed people in Fort Smith ... and I learned tremendously from him."