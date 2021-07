LIVE FROM TOKYO 2020: U.S. Athlete Coco Gauff Withdraws Due To Fears Of An Olympic Covid Outbreak. A Covid-19 outbreak at the compound that houses all of the competitors and their personnel is causing concern among US athletes as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Two South African soccer players were the first athletes to test positive for the virus inside the Olympic Village, followed by Coco Gauff of the United States, who has since withdrew from the competition.