Spice Girls react to 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”: “Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

“So here’s the story from A to Zee, you wanna get with me you gotta listen carefully…”. There was nothing else quite like Wannabe on the radio back in summer 1996. There was lots of dance music, there was plenty of guitar rock, a few boybands here and there, no shortage of R&B, a smattering of rap, and even a bit of reggae thanks to Peter Andre’s Mysterious Girl. But what was missing? Pop! Enthusiastic, unashamed, gutsy pop, and with an all-girl band behind it. This was something new.