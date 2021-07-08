Cancel
Spice Girls react to 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”: “Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

Cover picture for the articleFriendship truly never ends: The Spice Girls have taken to social media to celebrate today’s 25th anniversary of “Wannabe.”. “25 years! Can you believe it?!,” Mel C, aka Sporty Spice wrote. “With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful [‘Wannabe’ co-writers] Matt [Rowe] and Biff [Stannard], and my darling Spice Girls.”

Entertainment
Music
Instagram
Celebrities
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Wannabe is 25: The key Spice Girls looks we’d still genuinely wear today

In the latest instalment of ‘things that will immediately make you feel old’, the Spice Girls’ debut single Wannabe is turning a quarter of a century. The hit was released 25 years ago on July 8, 1996 and catapulted the girlband into superstardom, topping the charts in 37 countries and spending a whopping seven weeks at number one in the UK.
Celebritieswsau.com

‘Zigazig ah!’ Spice Girls mark 25 years since ‘Wannabe’ release

LONDON (Reuters) – The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single “Wannabe” on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world. An upbeat and empowering track, “Wannabe” was released...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Spice Girls Fans Celebrate 25 Years of 'Wannabe' as a Cultural Phenomenon That Had to Be

Few pop songs signal their intent as brazenly as “Wannabe.” Beginning with the patter of Mel B’s footsteps as she steps up to the microphone followed by a hearty laugh, the Spice Girls’ all-conquering debut single is 2:53 minutes of pure joy. Ricocheting from girl-power declarations to vaguely suggestive rapped verses, there’s a loose zaniness to “Wannabe” that is still irresistible a quarter of a century later. The anthem that ushered in Spice-mania turns 25 today — a milestone that will be celebrated by the release of “Wannabe25,” a 4-track EP out July 9.
Celebritiesmix929.com

“Wannabe” my bride? Spice Girl Emma Bunton finally marries her longtime love

This past week has been exciting for Emma Bunton, and not just because she and the rest of the Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their single “Wannabe.”. It turns out that Emma, 45, secretly married her longtime partner and the father of her two children, Jade Jones, 42. Emma and Jade, a former member of the British group Damage who’s now a chef, have been dating since 1998 and became engaged in 2006. They share two children: Beau Lee Jones, 13, and Tate Lee Jones, 10.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Mrs Beckham would love to do Glastonbury!' Mel C teases FULL Spice Girls reunion as she reveals Victoria is keen and admits they 'constantly talk about it'

Mel C has teased that a full Spice Girls reunion could take place as soon as 'the world allows'. Appearing on Wednesday's installment of Lorraine, Sporty Spice, 47, revealed that Victoria Beckham, 47, 'would love to do Glastonbury' and admitted that they 'constantly talk about' reuniting. Speaking to Ranvir Singh,...
Celebritiesofficialcharts.com

Wannabe at 25: How Spice Girls’ debut single changed the pop landscape

“So here’s the story from A to Zee, you wanna get with me you gotta listen carefully…”. There was nothing else quite like Wannabe on the radio back in summer 1996. There was lots of dance music, there was plenty of guitar rock, a few boybands here and there, no shortage of R&B, a smattering of rap, and even a bit of reggae thanks to Peter Andre’s Mysterious Girl. But what was missing? Pop! Enthusiastic, unashamed, gutsy pop, and with an all-girl band behind it. This was something new.
Celebritiesthehendersonnews.com

Victoria Beckham would love to perform at Glastonbury, says Mel C

Victoria Beckham would "love" to perform with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury. The 47-year-old star opted out of the iconic girl group's stadium tour in 2019, but her former bandmate Mel C has revealed Victoria would jump at the chance to perform at the world-famous music festival. Asked whether the...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Denise Van Outen ready to wed

Denise Van Outen admits she and Eddie Boxshall definitely plan on getting married and they won't keep their nuptials a secret like lots of other celebrities, such as Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton and. Denise Van Outen is ready to wed her man. The 47-year-old actress has been with partner...
Designers & CollectionsElle

25 Best Spice Girls Outfits, As 'Wannabe' Turns 25-Years-Old

On July 8, 1996 five British women burst onto the music scene and forever changed the landscape of pop music. We know what you're thinking. 'Burst onto the scene' might be an overused phrase, but in this instance, it's entirely accurate and appropriate. With their first single 'Wannabe' - released 25 years ago today - Mel B's northern bellow of 'Yo, I'll tell you what I want, what I really really want' while the five women wreak havoc at the St Pancras hotel in the music video, ushered in a new sound, face and attitude for popular culture.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Spice Girl Emma Bunton Makes Surprise Wedding Announcement

Two became one when Emma Bunton tied the knot with her longtime partner. The Spice Girl and “Great American Baking Show” host announced her marriage to British singer-turned-chef Jade Jones on Instagram on Tuesday. “Mr And Mrs Jones!” she captioned a photograph of them smiling with their heads nestled together.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Emma Bunton’s net worth?

EMMA Bunton is most famous for being one of the five members of the world-famous girl band the Spice Girls. This is what you need to know about Baby Spice after she married her long-term partner... What is her net worth?. Emma - along with Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Melanie...

