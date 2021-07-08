Cancel
Wellington, KS

The Dore celebrates its 10-year anniversary today with ribbon tying and drink specials

Wellington Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dore in Downtown Wellington will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary on Thursday, July 8 from 5-9 p.m. Earlier in the day from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Dore celebrated with a ribbon tying at noon with the Wellington Chamber and drink specials. The ribbon tying event was done to represent the connection a business or organization has made in its community and the Chamber.

