The Dore celebrates its 10-year anniversary today with ribbon tying and drink specials

The Dore in Downtown Wellington will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary on Thursday, July 8 from 5-9 p.m. Earlier in the day from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Dore celebrated with a ribbon tying at noon with the Wellington Chamber and drink specials. The ribbon tying event was done to represent the connection a business or organization has made in its community and the Chamber.
