Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

Haunting Full Trailer for the New Stephen King Horror Series CHAPELWAITE with Adrien Brody

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpix has released the full trailer for the upcoming series Chapelwaite, which is based on Stephen King’s classic story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” This show looks like it’s going to be a scary good time! Adrien Brody stars in the series, which serves as a prequel to Salem’s Lot, and this trailer shows us just how terrifying it will be. As a fan of this story, I’m pretty excited about watching this show!

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Salem, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Salem, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Hampshire
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epix#Wayward Pines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

First Trump, now Biden: Ukraine feels jilted by its American ally

WASHINGTON — The White House said Wednesday it invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet President Joe Biden next month, but the visit will come later than Kyiv had hoped, reinforcing a perception in Ukraine that a country pressured by the last U.S. president is also getting less than favored treatment from the new one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy