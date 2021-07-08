Haunting Full Trailer for the New Stephen King Horror Series CHAPELWAITE with Adrien Brody
Epix has released the full trailer for the upcoming series Chapelwaite, which is based on Stephen King’s classic story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” This show looks like it’s going to be a scary good time! Adrien Brody stars in the series, which serves as a prequel to Salem’s Lot, and this trailer shows us just how terrifying it will be. As a fan of this story, I’m pretty excited about watching this show!geektyrant.com
